Visitors showing keen interest in displayed dresses at National Textile Institute (NTI) during the Masters Degree Thesis.

Visitors showing keen interest in displayed domestic use stuffs at National Textile Institute’s Masters Degree Thesis.

Visitors showing keen interest in displayed dresses at National Textile Institute (NTI) during the Masters Degree Thesis.

Visitors showing keen interest in displayed domestic use stuffs at National Textile Institute’s Masters Degree Thesis.