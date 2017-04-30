A giant puppet depicting Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt is carried among demonstrators during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington, U.S.

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump stance on the environment, in Washington, U.S.

Protesters chant in front of the White House during the People's Climate March in Washington, DC

Protesters hold signs and chant in front of the White House during the People's Climate March in Washington, DC