Ireland's Katie Taylor (L) and Germany's Nina Meinke in action during WBA Women's World Lightweight Championship at Wembley Stadium, London, England

Ireland's Katie Taylor (L) and Germany's Nina Meinke compete for the WBA Inter-Continental Lightweight Championship at Wembley stadium in north west London

Ireland's Katie Taylor (L) and Germany's Nina Meinke compete for the WBA Inter-Continental Lightweight Championship at Wembley stadium in north west London

Katie Taylor celebrates after the fight with Germany's Nina Meinke