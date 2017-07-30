Sherida Spitse (C) of The Netherlands vies with Kosovare Asllani (R) of Sweden during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the De Vijverbeg stadium in Doetinchem

Lieke Martens (R) of The Netherlands vies with Kosovare Asllani (L) of Sweden during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the De Vijverbeg stadium in Doetinchem

Goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal (R) of The Netherlands vies with Stina Blackstenius (L) of Sweden during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the De Vijverbeg stadium in Doetinchem

Vivianne Miedema (C) of The Netherlands vies with Nilla Fischer (L) of Sweden during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the De Vijverbeg stadium in Doetinchem