NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Saturday | December 31, 2016
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Dec 31, 09:56 am
Trump praises Putin for holding back in U.S.-Russia spy dispute
Dec 31, 09:36 am
No space for Hong Kong independence, China says
Dec 31, 09:22 am
U.S. embassy in Guatemala closes temporarily after threats
Dec 31, 09:10 am
Specialized Saudi clinics treat over 2,500 Syrian refugees
Dec 31, 09:02 am
Singapore blogger seeking U.S. asylum regrets posts in home country
Dec 31, 08:53 am
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for pension chief in corruption scandal
Dec 31, 08:34 am
Merkel says Islamist terrorism is biggest test for Germany
Indian Commando take part drill of bus hijack
December 31, 2016
SHARE :
Tweet
Indian SWAT commando personnel take part in a mock drill of bus hijack in New Delhi.
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
December 25, 2016
Real-life Libya plane hijack halts hijack film shoot
June 11, 2015
Bus hijack ends with hoaxer’s arrest
January 22, 2010, 11:38 am
Indian airports on alert after hijack warning: officials
October 19, 2008, 4:06 pm
Taliban hijack Afghan bus, 40 killed: officials
MORE IN
NEWS IN PICTURES
December 31, 2016
Christian community visiting Railway Station Hyderabad
December 31, 2016
Israeli forces fire teargas against the expropriation of Palestinian
December 31, 2016
Children wearing bear skins dance from Christmas until after New Year
December 30, 2016
Annual Urs of Hazrat Pir Malan Shah
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus