Iraqi children walk past military vehicles of Iraqi army during a fight with Islamic State militants in Rashidiya, North of Mosul, Iraq

Iraqi people walk in the street of the city during a fight with Islamic State militants in Rashidiya, North of Mosul, Iraq

Citizens walk in the city during a fight with Islamic State militants in Rashidiya, North of Mosul, Iraq

A family walks next to an Iraqi tank during a fight with Islamic State militants in Rashidiya, North of Mosul, Iraq