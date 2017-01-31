A participant dressed as an Hartza (bear) (C) parades with bellringers, known as "Joaldunak" (in Basque language) with big cowbells hanging on their back during the ancient carnival of Ituren, in the northern Spanish Navarra province.



A masked participant with a placard hanging on his chest and reading "Obama's family in the carnival of Ituren" waves accompanied by two disguised participants during the ancient carnival of Ituren, in the northern Spanish Navarra province

A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain

A masked reveller dressed as a bear performs alongside dancers during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain