Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C) watches Emiratees perform a traditional dance during the camel festival at the Sweihan racecourse, in Al-Ain on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi

Emiratees perform a traditional dance during the camel festival at the Sweihan racecourse, in Al-Ain on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi

An Emiratee woman performs a traditional dance during the camel festival at the Sweihan racecourse, in Al-Ain on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi

Emiratees perform a traditional dance during the camel festival at the Sweihan racecourse, in Al-Ain on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi