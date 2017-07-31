Venezuelan nationals and sympathizers protest in Madrid against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the election of a Constituent Assembly the lastest in measures that have provoked numerous protests by the opposition aggravated the tension in a country polarized and plunged into a deep crisis, with brutal inflation and a serious shortage of food and medicines.
