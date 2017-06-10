QUETTA - Several parts of Balochistan yesterday faced power suspension on the second consecutive day after a powerful windstorm severely damaged two main 220KV transmission lines between Dera Murad Jamali and Sibi.

Acording to the Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) spokesman, a windstorm damaged two main 220KV transmission lines between Dera Murad Jamali and Sibi, suspending power supply to Quetta, Sibi, Bolan, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Noshki and Chagai for hours.

Power supply has, however, been made possible to the provincial capital through electricity suspension to several other districts. The Qesco spokesman said the repair work was being carried out under the supervision of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The additional loadshedding would end as soon as the repair work was completed, asserted the Qesco spokesman and added they were in close contact with NTDC and were requesting them to finalise the work as early as possible.