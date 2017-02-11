QUETTA - The four mortar shells fired by the Iranian border security forces created panic in the Prom area of border district Panjgur on Friday. Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rehman confirmed that four mortar shells that hit the Prom area of the district were fired from the Iran side. No damage was, however, reported. He added they would lodge a protest with the Iranian authorities over the issue.

Pakistan, in a move to streamline border security managements with Iran and prevent illegal human trafficking, constructed a gate at Taftan border between the two countries last year.

20KG BOMB DEFUSED: Quetta escaped a major terrorist strike as the bomb disposal squad defused a 20kg bomb in Bilal Town yesterday. On receiving information that a mysterious object was lying at Sabzal Road near Bilal Town of Quetta, the police called the bomb disposal squad which reached the spot and defused the 20kg remote-controlled bomb.

The security forces cordoned off the area, launched a search operation, arrested two suspects from the area and seized three kalashnikovs, eight rifles, various passports, stamps, video cameras and other instruments from them.

Appreciating the BDS for saving Quetta from destruction, DIG Abdur Razzaq Cheema announced Rs 5,000 cash prizes and merit certificates for Bomb Disposal Squad head Abdur Razzaq and Police Head Constable Javed Ahmed.