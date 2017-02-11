KARAK - Tehsil Council Karak has decided to introduce a new tax in the name of production tax on the natural resources explored in the limitations of Tehsil Karak.

This was decided in a meeting of Tehsil Council Karak held on Friday with its convener Jehanzeb Khattak in the chair. All tehsil council members attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the ongoing financial crises of the Tehsil Municipal Administration Karak and stressed that the liabilities against the contractors should be deposited in the TMA account to make sure the payment of the salaries to the employees.

The meeting of the council regretted that the TMA was so weak financially that it could not pay monthly salaries to its employees and emphasised to ponder new sources of income for the administration. Tehsil Nazim Abdul Wahab Khattak also stressed strict financial management and claimed that measures would be adopted by curtailing all other extra expenditures.

He directed the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Karak Ijaz Saleem that strict measures should be taken to make the administration stand on its own feet. The members of council took a unanimous decision to introduce a new tax that would be called production tax which would be implemented on the natural resources explored in the limitations of the TMA Karak.

Khattak also directed the TMO to issue notices to all those contractors against whom the TMA Karak have liabilities of more than Rs10 million to make sure the payment of salaries to the employees. He also asked to set a 24-hour deadline for the payment of liabilities otherwise their contracts would be cancelled and would be declared defaulters.

The tehsil council formed a four-member committee to oversee the situation to improve the financial status of the TMA Karak and make sure the collection of liabilities from the contractors. The meeting also decided to search for other new resources to enhance the permanent income resources of the TMA to make sure the provision of municipal services to the residents in a smooth way.