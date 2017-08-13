Quetta - Inspector General of Balochistan Frontier Corps Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum said on Saturday that Baloch people had played a pivotal role not only in Pakistan’s progress but also in its making.

The courageous people of Balochistan had rejected a handful of anti-state elements in the province, said the IG FC Balochistan during his two-day visit to Dera Bugti and Sui.

Addressing the ‘Youth Convention’ held in connection with Independence Day celebrations at FC headquarters, the IG FC Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum said that picking gun was not the way to progress, but a mean to destruct others.

Nadeem added the security forces with the cooperation of masses had thwarted the agenda of those undermining Balochistan to gratify their masters, and a handful miscreants had been rejected by the Baloch people.

“The Baloch people have noteworthy role not only in country’s prosperity and progress, but also in Pakistan-building,” maintained the IG FC during his speech in Dura Bugti.

He added that Baloch people had comprehended that holding gun was not a way to progress, but of damage and treachery, and they had rejected merchants of deaths and destruction in the province.

“A bright future is waiting for the Baloch people,” said the IG and added that ulterior motives of those pleasing their foreign masters had been foiled with support of masses.

He said that future of Balochistan was bright and the security forces aided by the people of the province will wipe out the menace of terrorism from the soil of Balochistan. The Commandant Boombor Rifle Colonel Nadeem Bashir, Nawabzada Gheram Bugti, Mir Jan Masoori, Ghulam Nabi Bugti and other tribal elites were also present in the Youth Convention.