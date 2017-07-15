QUETTA - All the arrangements for by-election in NA-260 to be held on Saturday (today) have been finalised.

Balochistan Election Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Majeed Jaffar said all preparations had been finalised to hold the by-election in NA-260 (Quetta-cum Chagai-cum Noshki) in a transparent manner.

The seat fell vacant on the death of MNA Abdur Rahim Mandokhel who had won the slot on Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) ticket in 2013 general elections. The NA-260, comprising areas of three districts – Quetta, Chagai and Noshki, is one of the largest constituencies in Pakistan.

17 candidates, including nine independents, are taking part in the by-election. Although a tough contest is expected between PkMAP contester Jamal Khan Tarakai and JUI-F’s Muhamad Usman Badini, the candidates of Balochistan National Party-Mengal and PPP are also in a fighting position.

The constituency has 460,202 registered voters— 274,367 male and 185,835 female. Naeem Jaffar said 407 polling stations – 167 for males, 131 for females and 108 joint polling stations – had been set up for the by-election.

At least 320 polling stations have been declared extremely sensitive and 50 sensitive,” said Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Jaffar. He stated 407 presiding officers and 814 assistant presiding officers would discharge their duties on the polling day.