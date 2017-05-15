Quetta - Two security personnel were wounded when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a roadside in Marget, a suburban area of Quetta on Sunday.

“The blast hit a vehicle of the security convoy in Marget in which two Frontier Corps officials suffered injuries,” said the Levies officials. The wounded security personnel were rushed to hospital for treatment, said the Levies officials.

The militants had planted IED on a roadside which exploded when a security convey of FC was passing by. The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators of the terror attempt.

The injured lawmen were Haq Nawaz and Habibullah, said the sources. The security vehicle was also partially damaged in the blast.