Quetta - British High Commissioner Thomas Drew Tuesday said his country was the biggest supporter of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will not only bring economic prosperity and progress to Pakistan and Balochistan, but will also bring a revolution in the whole region.

He said British High Commission will provide every possible help to connect links of British International Team and British Chamber of Commerce with Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries for investment in various sectors of the province.

Thomas Drew was welcomed by President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Abdul Wadood Achakzai and other members.

The representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industry briefed the British high commissioner about vast unexplored opportunities of investment in the province. They said the Balochistan people attached with commerce and trade wanted to strengthen business links between the two countries through joint ventures.

They also appealed to British high commissioner to pave way for smooth rapport between Chamber of Commerce and International Trade Team.

Thomas Drew said United Kingdom was the biggest supporter of CPEC.

“It is a welcome move,” said Thomas, “that law and order situation in Balochistan has substantially improved and people linked to commerce and trade are looking satisfied.”

He added there was no condition of English language on visit visa and soon they would be resuming English language test process after 10 years in Balochistan.

Drew clarified that there will be no deferments of issuing United Kingdom visas for those applicants having complete documents and more efforts will be made to ease the process.