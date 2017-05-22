QUETTA - Wekram Kumar, a Hindu trader and son of JUI-F ex-Senator Human Das, was abducted at gunpoint in Dera Murad Jamali, police said on Sunday.

SSP Zaheer Babar Afridi visited minority camp and expressed sympathy with the community members. Afridi assured the victim family of early recovery of Hindu trader. Protection of lives and properties of people is the responsibility of police, he held.

He said that raids were being conducted for the recovery of Hindu trader. “Several suspects have been nabbed in this connection. All enter and exit points of Nasir Abad have been sealed,” said the SSP.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Advocate Sikandar Khan condemned the abduction. He took a swipe at Balochistan government over poor law and order situation in the province.

In Tump, the Hindu community and various political parties staged agitation rally outside the Press Club against the abduction of Wekram. They also announced complete shutter down strike against the abduction.