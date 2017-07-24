Quetta - The Iranian border security guards on Sunday deported 174 Pakistani nationals and handed them over to Taftan administration.

These Pakistanis were held by the Iranian forces due to incomplete travelling documents.

“As many as 174 Pakistanis were handed over to Taftan administration by the Iran border security guards who were travelling without legal credentials,” said the Levies sources of Chagai. The identification of all these extradited people was said to be from Punjab.

The Pakistani nationals were apprehended after they were illegally moving to Europe via Iran and were detained by the Iranian forces, the Levies sources said.

It was learnt that these Pakistani nationals had entered via Mand Blue and tried to move to Europe via Iran, but the attempt was thwarted and their tens of thousands of rupees also went away which were provided to agents for crossing over to Europe.

The Taftan Levies locked them up and launched investigation into the matter.