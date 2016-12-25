Quetta - Measles claimed the lives of nine children in Zhob district yesterday.

The causalities were reported from the union council of Kibzai Tang Sar in Zhob. However the district health officer denied the deaths.

Kibzai Tang Sar Vice Chairman Maulvi Jaroullah confirmed the outbreak and feared the death toll might surge as scores of children were affected in various villages. The outbreak of measles was also reported from Awaran.

The Chief Minister took notice of the matter and dispatched medial teams to the affected area. Reportedly, 40 persons were affected by the disease in Zhob and Awaran.