HUNAN (METRO): A teenager who suffered from headaches was horrified to discover they started because of a worm living inside his brain. The four-inch long parasite entered Wen Xiaoli’s body as a larva when he accidentally cut his hand, and travelled up through his body to live in his head while it grew into an adult. It had been there for two years by the time doctors operated, opening up his skull so that they could pull out the worm which was still wriggling. ‘It was alive; it was still moving inside the brain,’ neurosurgeon Yang Zhiquan explained.

‘We had to remove it intact and couldn’t risk breaking its body or else it would continue to survive inside.’ They had to work carefully to pull the worm out in one go, which took around two minutes. Wen, 19, had been getting intense migraines before he sought advice from doctors in Changsha, capital of Central China’s Hunan Province. He is believed to have been infected with the spirometra erinaceieuropaei larvae when he accidentally cut his hand while skinning a frog for food.

Detailed scans of his head showed the tapeworm infection.

Not only was the parasite fully formed, it was also alive and appeared to be living comfortably off his brain cells.

The operation was not easy and came with risks, Doctor Yang said: ‘That’s why we had to pull it out slowly and carefully.’

The worm measured 11 centimetres (4.33 inches) in length.

Dr Yang said: ‘Parasitic infections are very rare, but the larvae are able to move all around the body and once in the brain it will feed off brain cells to survive.

‘At the same time, these parasites excrete toxic waste that is harmful to the brain – so much so that it could cause nerve damage and brain cell loss.’

‘The medic added that serious symptoms of sparganosis include epilepsy, paralysis, the loss of memory and even speech.

The teenager is now recovering.