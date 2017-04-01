‘Thief’ accidentally tells victim of plans to rob him in Facebook

LONDON (Mirror): A man said he was ‘lost for words’ after a potential buyer on Facebook accidentally sent him a message meant for his friend - and revealed a violent plan to rip him off. Gregor Ford, who was selling a golf putter for £25 on Facebook, received a message asking if it was still for sale and replied to ask if the man was interested.

The buyer revealed he lives in East Kilbride and Gregor kindly offered to knock a fiver off the price if he could come and collect it. Then the conversation took a rather bizarre turn, with the next message was written phonetically to represent the local dialect.

“Awryt mate am goiny meet some geezer for a new putter, wanty come with me and we’ll just do him in and take it off him lol”

Oops. Clearly that wasn’t meant for Gregor - and is more than a little bit sinister.

He then tried to backtrack, saying: “Sh** that was meant for ma pal (sic). But its not about you. Where do u live.”

Thankfully it seems Gregor was wise enough not to sell the golf putter to this man, and instead took a screenshot and shared it on Twitter for everyone else’s amusement.

He captioned it: “Never sell a golf club on Facebook to someone from East Kilbride.” Lesson learned!

It seemed too amusing to be true, so Gregor even had to confirm it was a legitimate message.

Of course, the man from East Kilbride could have been faking sending the message to the wrong person as one big joke. But it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The tweet has proven popular, racking up over 15,000 shares and 27,000 likes in the last day.

Circus trainer savaged by

lions during live show

Lviv (Mirror): A circus trainer has been savagely mauled by lions in front of shocked families during a live show. Oleksiy Pinko was brutally attacked after two of the lions jumped on him, mauling him in front of the spectators. The shocking incident was captured on video as the lions were performing tricks on circus apparatus. But while the big cats prowl around, one of the lions aggressively jumps towards the trainer and knocks him over. A colleague tries to beat or whip the lion as the trainer is pinned to the ground. A hose eventually scares the animal off.But the trainer gets back to his feet and keeps hitting the lion with a stick instrument.

The lion appears to get more angry and grabs the trainer again - this time pinning him to a netting on the side of the staff. The Lion has to be hosed again to get him off.

The incident happened in Lviv, Ukraine, The Sun reports.

The website said he required emergency surgery for injuries but recovered.

India seeks divine intervention

to deter serial spitters

NEW DELHI (AFP): India has sought divine intervention to rid its government buildings of the scourge of spitting - wall tiles imprinted with the images of gods. Officials in Uttar Pradesh state have installed tiles with images of Hindu gods and goddesses in “vulnerable” corners of government buildings where reddish brown sprays from chewing tobacco mixtures are a common sight. Few public spaces are spared from spitting in India. Those chewing the hugely popular handmade paan mixtures of tobacco and areca nut are serial offenders, leaving a pungent stain on any surface coated with the residue.

In Shahjahanpur district, roughly 225 kilometres from the capital Lucknow, officials fed up with the mess have turned to the gods for inspiration.

“We got CCTV cameras installed, and also deployed staff to check spitting, but it was of no use,” district official TK Shibu told The Press Trust of India.

“So as an experiment, we are trialling these tiles of gods and goddesses.”

The move comes shortly after the state’s new leader Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu priest, announced a ban on chewing tobacco in government premises after encountering a spit-stained office in Lucknow last week.

Similar efforts have been rolled out, with mixed success, to deter public urination in India, with the images of gods often seen on walls and corners across its cities.

Czech divers search for new depths in world’s deepest cave

PRAGUE (Reuters): Czech divers are preparing to search the world’s deepest underwater cave again to see if there is more to be discoverer from its already record-breaking depths. Last September researchers identified the flooded limestone cave, called Hranicka Propast and located 300km (186 miles) east from Prague, as the deepest of its kind when they reached 404 metres below Earth’s surface. Access to the underwater part of the cave is inside a gorge nestled within a forest. Exploration was halted then because the cord of a submersible robot used for the expedition was not enough to reach the bottom of the cave, Michal Guba from the Czech Speleological Society said.

The mini-submarine got then tangled in its cords on its way up and it has remained in the water, diver David Cani said, adding it could be hopefully retrieved in April.

The cave, which has become tourist attraction, is not accessible during winter.

Cani went only as deep as 200 metres, leaving the rest of the journey to a robot.

“It is dark, gloomy there, but I had a euphoric feeling when I got there,” he said, referring the complete darkness of the underwater cave.

“The rock (of the cave) goes 1.2 kilometres deep, (but) if we reach 500 metres, we will be happy too.”

Until now, Italy’s Pozzo del Merro was considered the world’s deepest flooded cave at 392 metres.