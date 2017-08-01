Lahore Students Union (LSU) is a youth center for community service, extra-curricular activities, and educational counseling. It encourages students to serve their communities through their Youth Social Leadership Program (YSLP). This year, 5 YSLP projects were chosen to be funded by the Open Society Foundations (OSF).

Four of them have been picked so far:

Rizq:

Rizq is an NGO started by 3 LUMS students: Musa Aamir, Uzaifa Ahmed, and Qasim Javaid. They began their venture in 2015, making use of surplus food from restauraunts, households, and events such as weddings, and distributing it to those in need. About 40% of the food produced in Pakistan is wasted, where 65 million people reside below the poverty line. They want to bridge this gap by channelizing the excess food to the poor.

Their journey began from the LUMS Pepsi Dining Centre (PDC), collecting discarded coins and creating a fund for the excess change with which they helped provide government schools with healthy lunches. Now, they operate in Lahore, Islamabad, and are working towards beginning their operations in Karachi. They provide poor and hungry families with food at a minimum price of Rs. 10 per meal, which is an innovative way of giving them a degree of self-respect, knowing that they are able to purchase food instead of just being given it. In addition to this, it promotes self-sustainibility and independence by giving schooling to the children of families registered with them, and vocational training to adults. They help find jobs for trained workers, so they can earn enough to support themselves. They have fed over 4,000 impoverished families so far. These brilliant young minds have verve and aim to eradicate hunger in Pakistan.

Hope for Tomorrow:

Khanza Maria and Muhammad Ali are two A level students who have made it their personal goal to empower and educate people with disabilities such as visual impairment. They stress on eradicating the used of the term ‘disabled’ because it promotes the stigma that such people are unable to do certain things. Instead, they advertise the more appropriate term ‘differently abled,’ bringing to light the fact that they merely need to approach problems differently in order to solve them. They want to emphasize that bodily limitations do not define you. Through use of an intricate software that helps visually impaired people communicate through voice recognition and perform computer related tasks. They made a documentary about their journey, titling it 'A Normal Dream.'

The CEAP:

The Child Empowerment Association of Pakistan (CEAP) was founded by Tehmina Shahid in 2015. It is an NGO aimed at educating young children, who have faced countless unfortunate circumstances in their lives, about sexual harassment, identifying harmful situations, and teaching them to protect themselves.

Child sexual abuse is more prevalent than we are likely to believe. It is not limited to villages or small towns, but extends even to big cities. It is more rampant in Pakistan than any statistics have been able to show.

Children nowadays aren’t given the vocabulary to express when they have faced an act of intrusion. Instead, sexual abuse is considered a taboo topic, and kept under wraps.

The organization recently made a documentary called ‘In Plain Sight,’ helped by active volunteer Sara Ismet, who is a student at LUMS. It will be released on the 3rd of August. They have released the trailer:

Aghaaz:

This initiative was started by A Level students Sobaan Qadeer, Zahidullah Noori, Tashfeen Shahid, Hamza Majeed, Rameen Iftikhar, Momina Afzal, Fatima, and Saad. They work in association with LSU’s partnered schools, teaching children courses such as critical thinking, arts, and dramatics. They aim to not force ideas or give a concrete sense of right and wrong, but to encourage curiousity in children to figure out for themselves the essence of their beliefs. They have had astounding results over the last year.

In the schools, they don’t teach the curriculums, but rather, give classes to supplement learning and help the children deal with other subjects while also offering them extracurricular activities to help discover their talents.