Geneva (pr): After ten years of continuous advocacy by ADI for a global response to the growing dementia crisis, The World Health Organization (WHO) has adopted a global plan on dementia. It calls on governments to meet targets for the advancement of dementia awareness, risk reduction, diagnosis, care and treatment, support for care partners and research. The plan was approved at the 70th World Health Assembly this week. Only 29 governments out of the 194 WHO member states have developed a plan on dementia. The global plan supports the urgent message that governments must implement their own plan or policies and that these must be funded, implemented and monitored.

Dr. Hussain Jafri, Secretary General, Alzheimer’s Pakistan said: “There are around one million people living with dementia in Pakistan, vast majority of which has not even been diagnosed. The Government needs to act now and develop and implement a national dementia plan in the country.

The global plan on dementia also provides a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to dramatically change the attitude to dementia from fear and inaction, to fighting back, understanding, inclusion and support.”

Dementia affects 50 million people worldwide – a number that will almost triple by 2050. More than half of all people with dementia live in low and middle income countries, where as few as 10% of individuals receive a diagnosis. In 2018, dementia will become a trillion-dollar disease.

Glenn Rees, Chair of ADI, said that dementia is the only major chronic disease area without a cure. “At least 1 per cent of the cost of dementia needs to be invested and invested now in dementia research.”

Dr Tarun Dua, WHO Department for Neurological Disorders and Public Health, said: “The Action Plan is a very welcome commitment by the member states of WHO to initiate a strong public health response to dementia with time bound targets. We look forward to providing the necessary technical assistance for countries to achieve the objectives of the action plan. We will need all the support from civil society organizations like the Alzheimer’s Disease International to undertake this task.”