washington-During his first visit to Los Angeles as Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, Mr Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry presided over an Urdu Poetry recitation event (Mushaira) organized by Urdu Writers Society in Riverside, California.

In his address members of The Pakistani-American community, Aizaz Chaudhary praised the Urdu Writers Society for their service to the Urdu, the national language of Pakistan. He said that Pakistani-American community should continue to project true image of Pakistan by organizing such events that depict the true colours of Pakistani society, consists of tolerant, loving and peaceful people.

In Mushaira, a number of notable Pakistani-American poets from across the US recited Urdu Poetry. Famous Pakistani-American Urdu Poet, Mr. Arif Imam especially came to recite in the Mushaira from Houston, Texas. Famous Painters of Los Angeles, Mr. Irfan Murtaza and Mr. Zafar Abbas presented their paintings to Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhary towards the end of the event.