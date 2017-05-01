BEIRUT:- Lebanon launched a bike-sharing programme in its capital Beirut on Sunday, hoping to cut down on the congested city’s notorious traffic and pollution. The scheme aims to eventually allow users to rent and return bicycles at 25 automated stations distributed across the city. For now, a single station is operating in central Beirut, with limited cyclist lanes available to those looking to beat the traffic.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri officially inaugurated the scheme, participating in a bike ride and pledging to organise car-free days to prioritise cycling in the city. Around half a million cars clog Beirut’s streets on a daily basis, according to experts, causing enormous traffic jams and contributing to air pollution. B