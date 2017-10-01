LOS ANGELES-Apple is investigating reports of its new iPhone bursting open, days after the flagship device went on sale. Pictures on social media showed an £800 iPhone 8 Plus handset that appeared to have split alongside the side. One owner said the device’s casing cracked open as it was charging, according to Taiwanese media. The phone had reportedly been in use for five days and was being charged with an official cable and power adapter. They posted pictures on Twitter showing the phone split along the side. Apple confirmed it was “looking into” two reports of the issue but declined to comment further to The Independent. It is understood the tech giant believes the problem was caused by the battery swelling and does not pose a safety concern. It is not yet known whether the reported issues are isolated cases or indicate wider manufacturing problems.