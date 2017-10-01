LONDON:- ritain faces the windiest week since last winter as hurricanes strengthen a 1,000 mile wide 70mph storm hitting the UK on Sunday– and more gales will follow in the coming days. Hurricanes Lee and Maria, now downgraded to storms, are boosting rain from the giant Atlantic tempest. The Met Office warned of floods tomorrow with up to 80mm of rain in the West. Travel disruption is due on Monday with strong winds for all and gusts up to 70mph in the North. The South is due gale-force 40mph gusts. Britain faces the windiest week since last winter as hurricanes strengthen a 1,000-mile wide 70mph storm hitting the UK on Sunday– and more gales will follow in the coming days.