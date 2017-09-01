FLORIDA - Tests of the futuristic hyperloop transport system have managed to propel one of its pods at 355km/h (220mph). The tests establish a new record for the technology only days after a separate prototype hit 324km/h. Hyperloop puts pods in an airless tunnel and seeks to accelerate them to very high speeds to cut travel times for freight and passengers. Backers of the hyperloop idea claim that eventually the pods will travel at speeds of about 1,000 km/h. The idea for the version of the hyperloop transportation system currently being developed was floated in 2013 by Tesla boss Elon Musk.