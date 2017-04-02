During an interview on a private TV channel Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Naheed Khan severely criticized Asif Ali Zardari.

“I have challenged Zardari before and doing the same again. Benazir Bhutto was shot dead; I, along with others in the car, am an eyewitness,” she said.

Khan further said Zardari wants to negate the ‘theory’ that Benazir was killed by gunshot.

“It seems he wants to save the killer who shot Benazir, because he changed his statements time and again while blaming me,” she said.

“How can he blame me? I was never a beneficiary. Zardari pulled out BB’s will when even her dead body had not been lowered in the grave.

“Once he said that I had asked BB to stand in the sunroof of the car. On another occasion he claimed that I was her security in-charge. One time he said that ‘one lady’ asked Benazir to conduct a rally in Rawalpindi.

“All fingers are being raised towards Zardari. But he is the only one who is pointing towards me.”

The close aide of Benazir Bhutto further asserted that she has been in Pakistan and facing the consequences.

“I did not run to Dubai after giving the ‘eent se eent baja doonga’ statement,” she maintained.