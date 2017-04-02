According to Al Arabiya, Doctors at a Saudi hospital in the eastern al-Ahsa region found a lightbulb in the stomach of a 21-year-old man living in the kingdom, it has been revealed this week.

The man went to the emergency department after suffering from fatigue, nausea and a high fever. He underwent several examinations and doctors found a strange object in his stomach.

Al-Ahsa hospital explained that the patient was immediately sent to the operating theater to extract the strange object in his abdomen – that turned out to be a light bulb. According to the patient, he had swallowed the bulb when he was 10 years old.

The operation lasted for an hour and 15 minutes and the patient is now in good health and is expected to remain at the hospital to be monitored for a few days.