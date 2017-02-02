Tokyo 2020 asks public to donate

old phones for medals

TOKYO (AFP): Tokyo Olympic organisers on Wednesday called on the Japanese public to donate old smartphones and other old electronic devices to help make medals for the 2020 Games. In a push to give the Olympics an environmentally friendly hue, Tokyo’s organising committee is aiming to collect eight tonnes of gold, silver and bronze at recycling bins across Japan from April, officials said, to make 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals. Tokyo 2020 said e-waste such as digital cameras, laptops and games units can also be donated at collection boxes in more than 2,000 stores of mobile phone giant and Olympic sponsor NTT Docomo. Recycled metals have been used in previous years to make Olympic medals, including in Rio last year where the silver and bronze medals were 30 percent made from recycled materials. “An Olympic medal is one of the most coveted items in existence,” American two-time Olympic decathlete champion Ashton Eaton said. “People spend decades, often agonising ones, working to obtain one,” he added. Organisers insisted they would look to keep costs as low as possible with Tokyo’s preparations for the Games plagued by concerns over soaring prices. Experts had warned the total Games budget could hit an eye-watering $30 billion - four times the initial estimate and almost triple that of the 2012 London Olympics. In response, organisers unveiled a streamlined budget of just under $17 billion in December. Officials will be hoping for smoother progress in the run-up to 2020 after a series of embarrassing gaffes since beating Madrid and Istanbul in the race to host the Olympics. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scrapped plans for the main stadium in July 2015 over its $2 billion price tag. Claims of plagiarism then forced them to ditch the Olympic logo, before French prosecutors launched an investigation into how Tokyo won its bid. Japanese Olympic officials deny any wrongdoing.

Beleaguered bees hit by ‘deformed wing virus’

PARIS (AFP): A wing-deforming virus shortens the lifespan of wild honeybees already contending with a startlingly long list of existential threats, researchers said Wednesday. Spread by microscopic mites, the microbe disrupts bees’ foraging and curtails their lives, experiments confirmed for the first time. “Deformed wing virus strongly reduced the chances for workers to survive to foraging age,” scientists reported in the Royal Society journal Proceedings B. It also “reduced the life expectancy and total activity span” of infected bees, they found. Bees around the world - especially in Europe and North America - have been decimated in recent years by a mysterious blight called “colony collapse disorder”, in which entire populations disappear or die out. Research has pointed an accusing finger at agricultural pesticides, viruses, fungi, parasites, malnutrition because of fewer flowers - or some combination of the above. More than just the survival of the bees is at stake. Scientists recently calculated that 1.4 billion jobs, and three-quarters of crops, depend on pollinators, mainly bees. All told, there are some 20,000 bee species that fertilise more than 90 percent of the world’s 107 major crops. At the same time, the United Nations estimates that 40 percent of invertebrate pollinators - mostly bees and butterflies - are at risk of extinction. Deformed wing virus has previously been recognised as a threat to bees’ well-being, compromising their ability to remember where they have been.

The pathogen is found in most parts of the world; in certain areas up to three-quarters of hives are affected.

It was previously also suspected of affecting flight patterns and lifespan, but evidence was lacking. The new study removes any doubt on this score.

Scientists led by Kristof Benaets from the Laboratory of Socioecology and Social Evolution in Leuven, Belgium, set up an experiment using radiofrequency identification (RFID).

Tiny emitters placed on the bodies of both healthy and virus-infected bees allowed the researchers to follow, and compare, their movements.

“Tracking out-of-hive activity is key in studying the impact of pathogens on honeybee health,” the team said.

The virus did not reduce the number or duration of pollen-gathering sorties by worker bees.

But it did cause the insects to begin foraging too young, the experiment revealed.

They were less adept at the task, and died earlier than non-infected bees.

Low social rank bigger health risk than obesity

PARIS (AFP): People on the bottom rung of the socioeconomic ladder may live two years less on average than those at the top, according to a large-scale study published Wednesday. This makes social rank a bigger risk factor for illness and premature death than either high alcohol consumption or obesity, and it nearly equals the risk posed by physical inactivity, researchers said. On average, a low social rank shaved over 25 months off the average lifespan, compared with six months for heavy alcohol intake and eight months for obesity, according to Lifepath, a European Commission-funded consortium that conducted the study. For diabetes, the risk was almost four years in lost life, and for smoking nearly five. The study was the first attempt to weigh the health risk of socioeconomic status against other “modifiable” factors, the authors said, at least in high-income countries. “Low socioeconomic status is one of the strongest predictors of premature mortality worldwide, but health policymakers often do not consider it a risk factor to target,” Lifepath said in a statement. “Because these circumstances are modifiable, they should be included in the list of risk factors targeted by global health strategies,” said Silvia Stringhini of the Lausanne University Hospital, the lead author of the study. Smoking, drinking and physical inactivity are already the focus of national and global public health policies. Social rank could be improved by government policies on tax or education, for example, said the study, published in The Lancet.

The researchers reviewed data from 48 previous studies covering more than 1.7 million people from seven countries - Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland and the United States. They conceded that their research was limited by the fact that they had used the participants’ occupation - whether a street sweeper or a CEO - as the sole measure of socioeconomic status.