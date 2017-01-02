ISLAMABAD: National Book Foundation (NBF) Readers Club membership campaign is in full swing in major cities of the country and 14,000 book lovers got themselves registered so far, APP reports on Monday.

According to a senior official of NBF, during the on-going campaign more than 23,000 readers would be offered memberships across the country.

He said that scheme is aimed to provide books on discounted rates to readers at its book outlets. He also said that efforts are being made for the promotion of book reading culture in the country.

He said, the Readers Club is one of the most public oriented book promotional activity attracting readers to buy books of their choice at half price.

"Besides, promoting reading habit, it encourages the overall book industry, helps to increase literacy rate, create reasonable demand for good quality reading material and motivating young generation towards the development reading culture in the society," he said.

The membership card bearer would be entitled to purchase books of their choice from approved bookshops, mentioned on the list of the NBP.

The members will also be entitled to purchase books at 50% discount from the bookstalls enlisted on the 'Panel of the Foundation'.

However, the NBF shall offer 55% discount to the members at its own outlets. Membership form can be obtained on payment of Rs 10 per head, personally from the incharge of Readers Club at NBF bookshops across the country.

The membership form can also be downloaded from NBF’s website. A membership card will be issued by the club only after completion of all the formalities i.e. two latest photographs of size 1x1″ and photocopy of National Identity Card (NIC).