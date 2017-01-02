ISLAMABAD-A troupe of Pakistani artists and singers presented the rich diversity and colourful culture of the country in 3.2 kilometer long New Year’s Day Parade in London on sunday.

The Pakistan High Commission in London participated in the parade for the first time. The 50-member troupe from Pakistan was part of the parade, besides dozens of troupes from other countries which formed part of the festive event that have been held for the last 31 years.

The Pakistani artists clad in gaudy apparel marched through the venue and presented traditional music with skillful strokes of drums. Kailash dance was the highlight of the parade associated with the mysterious lost tribe of Alexander army, inhibiting Pakistan’s northern mountains for centuries.

Traditional rendition of Qawwali and horse dance were the other features of performance.

A large number of people gleefully witnessed the parade and warmly cheered the Pakistani troupe. Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas and other officials of the HC attended the parade.

Participation in the parade was a prelude to a series of events planned by the High Commission to celebrate 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan throughout the year 2017.

The High Commission has endeavoured to showcase the beauty and diversity of the culture and people of Pakistan at the parade which was watched by almost 500,000 viewers and about 300 television channels across the globe telecast the event live.