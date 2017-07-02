FLORIDA-A Florida family was reunited with their missing dog after it was found 200 miles away from their home. Pembroke Pines Police Department shared a photo of Sassy, the 6-year-old Pomeranian, during her tearful reunion with her family five months after disappearing from her home in Bradenton in January. “Sassy was found by Pembroke Pines Police Officer William Higuita as he was on a service call,” police said. “Using our department’s microchip reader, we were able to track down the identity of Sassy’s owner and contact them in regards to their long-lost pet.” Police said that Sassy was in good health, despite being found abandoned on the side of the road nearly half a year after she went missing. Sassy’s owner Barbara Dawson told the Miami Herald she was in tears after learning the family pet had been found. “When [the police officer] found the dog, he told me she was a happy-go-lucky little dog going, ‘Pick me up! I’m owned by somebody,’” she said. Joy Meeks, Dawson’s 30-year-old daughter, drove to pick up the missing dog before she was was reunited with the family’s three other Pomeranians.

Dawson said the family had “no idea” how Sassy wound up in South Florida, but said she was likely snatched from their backyard when she was let out to the fenced-in backyard to use the bathroom. “We believe somebody jumped the fence and got her,” Dawson said. Ultimately the family was happy to have their beloved pet back home after her lengthy absence. “I would call it a miracle,” Dawson said.