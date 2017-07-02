MAINE-Hundreds of people in Maine were left without power after a squirrel wandered into an electrical substation.

Utility company Emera Maine warned motorists in the Bangor area to use caution after the mischievous squirrel “wreaked havoc” at a substation leaving more than 800 customers without power.

Several street lights were taken out due to the power outage, which Emera said affected a number of “Tree Streets.”

Workers were dispatched to the area to attempt to restore power to the area.

“Emera Maine electricians are addressing an incident at a substation this morning, making repairs after a squirrel entered the substation, knocking out power to more than 800 customers in Bangor,” spokesman Bob Potts said, according to Bangor Daily News.

Emera said it would perform “emergency maintenance” at 1 p.m. and expected to restore power by 2 p.m.