South Carolina-One of the world’s biggest babies has been born - weighing the same as a pygmy hippo calf.

Colin Austin Keisler was born at a whopping 14.4lbs and is about the size of a five month old toddler.

His proud parents Cindy and Arthur knew they were going to have a big baby - but they weren’t expecting him to be so large he barely fit on the hospital scales. Arthur, 38, “When he was born all the nurses and doctors were just flabbergasted.

“They were all trying to guess how big he was and they were googling big babies.

“As they were sewing my wife back up they pulled a scale into the operating room but he could barely fit on it. “We knew we were going to have a big baby from the start because Cindy’s belly was huge. Everyone thought we were having twins.

“But we never thought he would be this big. I was shocked.”

Colin, who was born by emergency C-section, is now back home with his big brother and sister Carson and Samantha in South Carolina, US.

Dad Arthur, a disabled veteran, said: “I have to remind myself that he is still a newborn because picking him up he feels like a toddler, but he is not able to support his head.

“Initially we didn’t have clothes that fit him so I had to go and buy an outfit and my wife’s mum had got some clothes that we had bought for when he was older.

“He’s currently wearing three to six month clothing but that is tight on him.

“He’s always going to be the tallest in his class. I was that tall when I was born and now I’m 6ft2, but I was half his weight.

“When people see him they gush. It is the beautiful baby gush but then, ‘Oh my God he is huge.’ “They have never seen a newborn baby this big.”

Colin, who arrived on Friday, was the biggest baby to be born at the Lexington Medical Centre in 30 years.

Proud mum Cindy, 37, said: “The last few months of the pregnancy were definitely a challenge.

“Colin is my third and I definitely got less sleep with him and there was more pressure - he was heavy to carry.

“I never thought he would be this big. I’m really shocked.

“It was a lot to take in. We had that ‘oh crap’ moment because we didn’t have anything that would fit - diapers, clothes.

“It’s really cool and I can’t wait until he’s older so he can understand.”