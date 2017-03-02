Researches predict Islam will overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2070.

The Muslim populations of America and Europe will also significantly increase over the course of the next 50 years, a study by the Pew Research Center found.

In that time, the world’s 1.6bn Muslim population is expected to increase by 73 per cent, powered by growth in nations such as Indonesia, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

The group predicted India would overtake Indonesia to become the world’s largest Islamic nation by 2070.

A growing European Muslim population is also expected to account for a significant proportion of the increase.