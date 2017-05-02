NEW YORK-The US Senate’s top Democrat has needled Donald Trump through a playlist on Spotify, selecting songs that pointedly question the president. Marking Trump’s first 100 days in the White House, Senator Chuck Schumer over the weekend released his list of song choices over the world’s largest streaming service. The Senate minority leader shows a taste for classic pop artists but, even more, a delight in song titles that deliver a political punch. His picks include The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and two tracks by Stevie Wonder, “You Haven’t Done Nothin’” and “He’s Misstra Know-It-All.”

Several songs allude to Trump’s relationship with truthfulness - “Lies” by Thompson Twins, “Lyin’ Eyes” by the Eagles and Beyonce and Shakira’s collaboration “Beautiful Liar.”

Schumer may also be hitting out at Trump’s fondness for flying to his Florida estate. He chose Loverboy’s “Working for the Weekend” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

Trump has a longstanding but inconsistent relationship with Schumer, a fellow New Yorker. Trump mocked Schumer after the senator teared up when addressing the new administration’s efforts to bar travelers from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

In a likely rejoinder, Schumer’s Spotify playlist features “The Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles.

And the playlist nears its end with a possible message to Trump - Drake’s megahit “Hotline Bling” with its signature line, “You used to call me on my cellphone.” Schumer, like Trump, is not known for his technological prowess. The 66-year-old senator still uses a flip-phone, which is unlikely to offer Spotify access.