Al-Ahsa-Saudi doctors were shocked to discover a lightbulb inside a patient’s stomach during surgery. The bulb had been inside the man for 11 years, after he swallowed it as a child.

A 21-year-old Asian man went to the emergency department at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Hospital in the eastern al-Ahsa, complaining of severe nausea, abdominal pain, high fever and fatigue, al Weeam reports.

After doctors carried out a number of examinations, a CT scan revealed a mysterious object his stomach.

The man was taken to surgery, where doctors made the shocking discovery that the object was actually a lightbulb, Al Arabiya reports.

He later told doctors he had swallowed the lightbulb when he was 10 years old. Surprisingly, the lightbulb appears to have been well-preserved in the man’s intestines over the last decade. The patient is in good health and will be monitored in hospital for a few days.