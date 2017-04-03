In recognition for their progressive gender policies and best practices for empowering women at work, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been awarded the ‘EFP Award for Excellence in Women Empowerment 2017’ at the International Women’s Day Conference, organized by the Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP) in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Karachi.

According to the United Nations, it is a common perception that women empowerment benefits only the recipients but it has been proven that when women are fully empowered and engaged, the entire society benefits, said a press release on Monday.

The event was chaired by the Minister of State and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Marvi Memon, along with the Punjab Finance Minister, Ayesha Ghous and the US Consul General Grace Shelton as the guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, PTCL Chief Human Resource Officer, said, “It is an honour for us to stand out as one of the greatest women empowerment organizations in the country and win this prestigious award.”

“PTCL has duly implemented the ILO conventions, C-100 and C-111 that were ratified by the Government of Pakistan to provide gender equality, equal remuneration and a discrimination-free and harassment-free environment to working women,” he said.

“We are deeply committed to building an inclusive and diverse culture and has been at the forefront in introducing employee friendly policies like flexible working hours, option to work from home for working mothers and facilities like Day Care Centers, transportation and in house sports facilities, etc. along with many other perks and benefits,” he added.

“We will continue to foster a progressive culture with a challenging, innovative and flexible work environment, having equal opportunities for women to succeed and grow. We want to appreciate EFP and ILO for encouraging healthy competition amongst organizations through such awards,” he said.