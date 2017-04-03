Leading Pakistani actress Reema Khan has said in an interview on a private TV channel that superstar Shaan Shahid was very arrogant due to his background when they started working together.

During the interview she said, “Shaan is the son of filmmaker Riaz Shahid and writer Madam Neelo. This is what made him underestimate others. He was very choosy while working with female artists.”

Reema further said, “Things got to a point that we did not work together from 1994, but then we did our last movie Nikkah in 1998. During this gap he preferred working with other actresses as compared to me which became a challenge for me. I am thankful to him for this, as it gave me the determination to work hard and prove myself.”