BRUSSELS:-The EU warned Poland Wednesday to obey a ban on logging in Europe’s last primeval woodland, saying it would add any breach to a broader Brussels case against Warsaw over democratic standards. Poland’s right-wing govt vowed that logging would continue in the ancient Bialowieza forest despite an injunction issued last week by the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s top court. “If it is confirmed that the logging continues to take place in the Bialowieza forest, the issue will be taken up in the ongoing rule-of-law procedure with Poland,” said European Commission spokeswoman.