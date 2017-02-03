Jury orders Facebook to pay $500m in theft case

WASHINGTON (AFP): A US jury Wednesday ordered Facebook and creators of its Oculus Rift to pay $500 million to gaming software firm ZeniMax in a lawsuit that claimed the virtual reality technology was stolen.

The Texas jury made the award in a trial in which Oculus was accused of basing its Rift headset on technology stolen from ZeniMax’s virtual reality software, court documents showed.

The lawsuit claimed Oculus founder Palmer Luckey and his colleagues developed the virtual reality gear using source code illegally obtained from the gaming firm.

The jury dismissed the charge that Oculus stole or misappropriated trade secrets but found Oculus liable for copyright infringement and other violations.

Luckey was ordered to pay $50 million of the award and another former Oculus executive, Brendan Iribe $150 million.

The two executives were accused of violating a non-disclosure agreement with ZeniMax and copying the source code and other documents on a USB storage device.

ZeniMax had sought $4 billion in damages in the case, in which Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg testified to defend his company.

Maryland-based ZeniMax said it was “pleased” about the award for “unlawful infringement of our copyrights and trademarks, and for the violation of our non-disclosure agreement with Oculus pursuant to which we shared breakthrough VR technology that we had developed and that we exclusively own.”

Robert Altman, ZeniMax’s chairman and chief executive, said in the statement: “Technology is the foundation of our business and we consider the theft of our intellectual property to be a serious matter.”

In its statement, Oculus said: “The heart of this case was about whether Oculus stole ZeniMax’s trade secrets, and the jury found decisively in our favor.”

Oculus said it plans to appeal the verdict and was “undeterred” in its efforts to bring virtual reality technology to consumers.

“Our commitment to the long-term success of VR remains the same, and the entire team will continue the work they’ve done since day one - developing VR technology that will transform the way people interact and communicate,” the Oculus statement said.

“We look forward to filing our appeal and eventually putting this litigation behind us.”

Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 for more than $2 billion and last year began selling the Rift headsets as part of the social network’s push into virtual reality.

According to the ZeniMax allegations, the four founders of Oculus had no expertise or backgrounds in VR other than Palmer Luckey.

But ZeniMax said Luckey “could not code the software that was the key to solving the issues of VR.”

The ZeniMax statement added that “we will consider what further steps we need to take to ensure there will be no ongoing use of our misappropriated technology, including by seeking an injunction to restrain Oculus and Facebook from their ongoing use of computer code that the jury found infringed Zenimax’s copyrights.”

The news came as Facebook was releasing its earnings for the fourth quarter.

Zuckerberg, in his opening statement to analysts, sad Facebook would “keep making big investments in VR content, and I am excited about what is coming in 2017 from games to more immersive experiences.”

Drug resistant malaria strain makes Mekong gains

BANGKOK (AFP): An especially drug-resistant type of malaria is becoming dominant in parts of the Mekong region, researchers said Thursday, warning of potentially dire consequences if it makes the leap to India and Africa.

For the last decade scientists and health workers have become increasingly alarmed by the spread of a malaria strain resistant to a key drug used to treat patients: artemisinin.

It was first detected in western Cambodia in 2007 and has since spread to parts of northeastern Thailand, southern Laos and eastern Myanmar. Now researchers have also discovered a version of that strain that is not only resistant to two types of drugs, but has muscled out its less dangerous peers to become the dominant variant, according to a paper published Thursday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal.

“What’s happened now is that one lineage which arose in western Cambodia, one family of parasites if you like, has effectively beaten all the rest out and has spread,” Nicholas White, a specialist from the Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU) in Bangkok, which led the research, told AFP.

So far the dominant lineage has been detected in parts of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos but not Myanmar - the bridge to South Asia - although researchers believe it us just a matter of time before it pushes westwards.

For tropical disease experts, the emergence of this strain has a worrying historical precedent.

Last century the borderlands of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos incubated two previous waves of drug-resistant malaria that spread from the region to India and Africa where they killed millions.

The first was a chloroquine resistant strain that emerged in the 1950s and 1960s and the second wave was a type of parasite impervious to the next generation of anti-malarial medicine, sulphadoxine pyrimethamine (SP).

The Chinese military came to the rescue when a female chemist discovered artemisinin in the 1970s during a secret project to protect their North Vietnamese allies from the debilitating disease in their war against the United States.

The discovery, coupled with worldwide preventative measures against the mosquitoes, resulted in significant successes made against malaria over the last few decades.

But scientists fear much of those gains could unravel if the latest generation of drug-resistant parasites is not tackled.

“There’s been too much talking and not enough doing on this,” warned White.

Arjen Dondorp, the study’s lead author, told AFP a major global effort was needed to stop the latest generation of drug resistant malaria before it heads west.

“Once it is in Africa that would be a disaster because that is where most of the world’s malaria cases are,” he said.

Doctors are hampered by the lack of arteminisin-like breakthroughs.

Some new drugs are being worked on with “several compounds” that look promising, Dondorp said, but the testing takes time.

Meanwhile a triple cocktail of drugs is currently working against the latest malaria strain, though resistance to that could build.

In the meantime, he said, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar have to aggressively target the often remote, poor and inaccessible regions where the strains are emerging with “creative use of drugs”.

Significant money has been made available from international donors and funds, he said.

“But the window of opportunity is getting shorter and shorter.”

His colleague White added, “Today we don’t have untreatable malaria, we have malaria that is becoming increasingly more difficult to treat. But the prospects for the next few years are very uncertain.”

Killer dog put down after death of Gambia president’s son

BANJUL (AFP): A dog that killed the son of Gambian President Adama Barrow has been put down, an agriculture ministry source said, with mystery over the circumstances sparking witchcraft rumours amid political turmoil in the country.

Eight-year-old Habibou, one of Barrow’s five children, died after the attack last month, days before his father’s contested inauguration at a time when then-president Yahya Jammeh was refusing to step down. Jammeh’s refusal to cede power to Barrow, who won a December election, triggered a crisis in the small west African nation, before the longtime leader eventually agreed to hand over the reins to his successor and leave the country.

The timing of the boy’s death, and lack of details on the circumstances surrounding it, has inflamed the imagination of Gambians, giving rise to rumours of sorcery. The dog was put down on Tuesday, the source in the veterinary unit of the department of agriculture told AFP Wednesday, on condition of anonymity. “We concluded that it was not wise to allow this dog to continue roaming in the streets. We carried out some test and realised that the dog is not infected with rabies,” the source said.

Barrow returned to The Gambia last week to a jubilant welcome marking the beginning of the west African nation’s first democratic transfer of power.

He had been living in Senegal for safety reasons since mid-January.

Jammeh went into exile in Equatorial Guinea under threat of regional military intervention.

Japan court rejects ‘right to be forgotten’ on Google

TOKYO (AFP): Japan’s Supreme Court has rejected a man’s demand that news search results of his arrest on sex charges be deleted from Google, ruling that to do so would violate freedom of expression.

Japanese media said it was the first decision by the nation’s top court involving the “right to be forgotten” relating to internet searches. “The deletion (of references to the charge) can be allowed only when the value of privacy protection clearly outweighs that of information disclosure,” the court said in a statement posted on its website. Tuesday’s decision came after the Saitama District Court, north of Tokyo, in December 2015 upheld a temporary injunction against Google ordering it to delete search results about a man convicted on charges related to child prostitution and pornography.

The Tokyo High Court last July had overturned the lower court decision, saying there was no such legally protected right.

While the top court set strict conditions for allowing the deletion of certain references, it did not mention the “right to be forgotten” recognised in 2016 in overhauled EU rules on internet data protection.

The Supreme Court said conditions for deleting search engine results include factors such as the degree of damage caused to privacy, how broadly specific searches can be carried out and the social standing of individuals in question.

Tomohiro Kanda, the man’s lawyer, called the decision “disappointing”, saying that ensuring a crime is remembered differs from having the name of a person associated with it “passed on for many years”.

The Japanese office of Google welcomed the ruling.

“We’re pleased that with these latest rulings, the Supreme Court has unanimously recognised... that any decision to delete information from search results should prioritise the public’s right to information,” it said in a statement.