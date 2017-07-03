Lahore-In Pakistan, two Uber Partner-Drivers were part of reaching this milestone achievement on two trips, in Islamabad and Karachi - and will each be awarded USD 500 as a token of appreciation

Uber has much reason to celebrate - as it announces crossing the 5 billion worldwide trips mark on 20th May. To make this happen, 156 trips started simultaneously at 7:29:06am GMT, in 24 countries across six continents, in cities including Dubai, Moscow and the capital city of Pakistan – Islamabad.

Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the push of a button? In late 2015, Uber made headlines for crossing the 1 billion trips mark. Six months later, the company reached 2 billion rides, and over the last 11 months Uber has witnessed incredible growth to reach an impressive combined 5 billion rides.

In Pakistan, two partner-drivers helped Uber reach the milestone. In Islamabad, UmerEjaz Malik completed a trip to Jinnah Avenue. While in Karachi, Muhammad Kashif completed one to Shahrah e Usman.

Uber wouldn’t have reached this milestone without the dedicated service of partner-drivers. As a token of appreciation, Uber will be giving each of the 156 drivers who were part of this milestone $500, including both partner-drivers from Pakistan.

“At Uber we are proud of our partner-drivers who have made it possible for us to achieve this milestone. It’s amazing that out of the 156 simultaneous trips taken worldwide, two were in Pakistan, one being in one of our newest market; Islamabad. This is evidence that the Uber app and technology is giving people in cities across the world, including Islamabad, access to safe, reliable and affordable transportation at the tap of a button” says Safee Shah, GM of Uber Pakistan.

Muhammad Kashif, who completed one of 156 trips that started simultaneously, and which took place on UberAUTO, said: “I am feeling very happy, and there is no way I can express it with words. Thank you Uber!”

Umar from Islamabad expressed how he felt about the occasion and said “A special thanks to Uber for giving us this award, and it is great to use the Uber app. Thanks a lot Uber!”

Uber is committed to growing its network, providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation and improving the mobility and transport infrastructure of the cities in which it operates, while also focusing on building new and innovative features for riders and drivers.