DS BEIJING - The dastardly hubby left his wife hanging after failing to turn up for their wedding.

But the bride was determined to not let him get away with it.

After leaving the church, she eventually caught up with her man, who instead of being dressed in tops and tails, was found in a tracksuit.

To teach him a lesson in marital bliss, she then handcuffed the terrified man to chains and dragged him through the neighbourhood.

Shocked passersby stopped to watch the man scream for help as he is dragged along the surface of the road.

Despite the man’s best attempts to lie still, the bride manages to drag him half way across a zebra crossing.

But viewers are sceptical about the legitimacy of the video, filmed in China.

Some have accused the newlyweds of being actors, promoting a viral video.

Others have speculated that the couple were in the middle of an S&M session that got out of hand.