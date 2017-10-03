TOKYO:- A wild boar spread havoc in a peaceful residential area in southern Japan, upending a man in a wheelchair, biting two pensioners and smashing into both a motorbike and a car, police said. At least three people were injured in Sunday’s rampage in Sasebo city before the boar, measuring 1.2 metres (3.6 feet), was stopped by a local man wielding a golf club and, eventually, police shooters. During the wild animal’s eight-hour reign of terror it charged at a motorbike, attacked a 59-year-old wheelchair-bound man, and bit an 89-year-old woman on her left thumb and arm, Sasebo police official Yasutaka Urago told AFP.