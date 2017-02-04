SARAJEVO-A Bosnia-based international school said on Friday it would offer scholarships to refugees and students from seven nations affected by the immigration ban issued last week by U.S President’s Donald Trump. United World College (UWC) Mostar, one of 17 UWC schools worldwide that aim to bring together students from conflict zones, opened in 2005 with the goal of healing ethnic divisions after the Bosnian war of the 1990s. “We offer scholarships to U.S students, as well as to refugees and students from majority Muslim countries banned by the U.S. Executive order to send a signal for peace,” said Valentina Mindoljevic, head of the UWC Mostar.

Trump’s order bars the admission of people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen and places an indefinite hold on Syrian refugees.

The school in 2011 extended a scholarship to Kim Han-sol, the grandson of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, after Hong Kong refused him a visa to study there.