Pasadena: Floats featuring a family of chameleons, dairy farms and a female knight defending her castle against a dragon participate at the 128th Rose Parade in California. The Rose Parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses Parade, is part of “America’s New Year Celebration” held in California each year .The parade’s “Never on Sunday” tradition dates to 1893, the first year since the start of the event that New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday.