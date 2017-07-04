California-After 30 days in space and 28 days berthed to the International Space Station, SpaceX’s first ever reused Dragon capsule has unberthed from the Station ahead of a Monday afternoon reentry and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean for recovery. Over the course of its month-long stay, Dragon delivered several thousand pounds of scientific experiments and equipment to the Space Station – some of which were so time sensitive that they had to be performed in the past 28 days so they could return with Dragon today.

Originally scheduled to depart the ISS and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California on Sunday, 2 July, Dragon’s homecoming was delayed one day due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Eastern Pacific.

Dragon has performed flawlessly during her mission while the three person ISS crew has spent the last 28 days unloading the capsule, performing the time sensitive experiments that are due to return on it, and removing external payloads for the Station from Dragon’s trunk to either attach them on ISS or to perform test objectives on them.

The mission holds a historic place for SpaceX being the first re-flight of a Dragon capsule that had already flown to space once prior. Previously, the Dragon capsule used for CRS-11 had flown the CRS-4 mission in September-October 2014. The reuse of this Dragon capsule marks the first time a private spaceflight company has reused a spacecraft and also marked the first time that a reused spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station since the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

With Dragon’s first reflight now set to conclude, the three person reduced crew aboard the International Space Station began robotic preparations for the vehicle’s released by grappling Dragon with the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (Station arm or SSRMS) over the weekend ahead of final hatch closer on Sunday. Firmly held in the snares of the Latching End Effector (LEE) on the end of the SSRMS, bolts securely fastening Dragon to the nadir (Earth-facing) Common Berthing Mechanism of Node-2 Harmony were driven to the retract position, freeing Dragon from its berthing port on the Station.

The Station crew then maneuvered Dragon on the end of the SSRMS away from the main structure of the ISS to its release point 10 meters from the orbital lab.

With a release time of 02:41 EDT on Monday, 3 July, astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer – working in the Cupola lab of the ISS – commanded the release of the LEE snares holding Dragon.

The exact time of release was subject to change from the announced plan due to lighting conditions, communications coverage, and day-of timeline activities.

Once the LEE snares released, Whitson and Fischer backed the SSRMS away from Dragon as the craft held its position at the 10m mark.

Once the Station’s arm was cleared to a safe distance, Dragon was conducted through a series of three small thruster firing departure burns that moved the capsule down the R-Bar (Radial Vector) and away from the International Space Station toward Earth (when viewed in relation to ISS orientation and Dragon movements with respect to Earth).

During the initial stage of departure, Dragon was under the control of its own computer programming, with Whitson and Fischer aboard the International Space Station and controllers at Mission Control Houston in Texas for Nasa having primary control over the spacecraft.

As Dragon pushed down the R-Bar, the largest of the three thruster departure burns imparted enough Delta Velocity (Delta-V) change to Dragon to push it outside of the approach ellipsoid.

The approach ellipsoid is a 4 km by 2 km oval-shaped region around the International Space Station that extends 2 km in front of and 2 kilometers behind the ISS along the velocity vector (V-Bar) and 1 km above and 1 km below the Station along the R-Bar.

Once Dragon cleared the approach ellipsoid 1 km below the ISS, primary control of the vehicle shifted from Nasa to SpaceX controllers in Hawthorne, California.

Dragon performed roughly five hours of free flight activities as controllers at Mission Control SpaceX prepared the vehicle for the end of its mission.

Roughly five hours after departing the Space Station, the Guidance Navigation and Control (GNC) bay door on Dragon was closed, creating a perfect thermal protection seal around the entirety of Dragon for entry.

At the appropriate time, Dragon’s Draco thrusters began a 10-minute firing sequence known as the deorbit burn to slow the capsule and place it on to the proper heading for entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Following the deorbit burn, the umbilicals between Dragon and her external payload trunk were severed ahead of the trunk’s separation from Dragon itself.

Dragon then reoriented, with its heat shield out in front in preparation for Entry Interface (EI) – the moment Dragon reached the first traces of Earth’s upper atmosphere.

Once EI occurred, Dragon’s Thermal Protection System (TPS) protected it from the searing hot temperatures of reentry formed as the air molecules around Dragon are instantly heated and turned to plasma under the friction created by Dragon’s high velocity.

Dragon’s primary heat shield, called PICA-X, is based on a proprietary variant of NASA’s Phenolic Impregnated Carbon Ablator (PICA) material and is designed to protect Dragon during atmospheric re-entry.