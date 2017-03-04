Last week, NASA asked people on Twitter to name the seven newly discovered exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1 and, predictably, people had a mischievously fun time coming up with hilarious and weird nicknames for them.

The suggestions to NASA's challenge #7NamesFor7NewPlanets spans politics, memes, movies, and books. People have put forward the seven dwarfs, the seven hills of Rome, and the seven wonders of the ancient world. If there's seven of something somebody suggested it (even squeezing in Janice to a Friends-themed one). And a staple of public voting these days – [Blank] Mc[Blank]face – made an appearance.

Some were Fast and Furious fans and want planets be named like: 


And some were happy that new planets are 'Far' from Trump's reach:


The beloved Pluto was missed yet again!


Rivalry of Harry Potter and Voldemort is obviously 'Universal' So:

How can one separate F.R.I.E.N.D.S from anything? So:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Ross, Gunther and Mike <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/7NamesFor7NewPlanets?src=hash">#7NamesFor7NewPlanets</a></p>&mdash; Abhishek Pratap (@AbhishekPrtp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AbhishekPrtp/status/834994538489880576">February 24, 2017</a></blockquote>
Courtesy IFLScience