Last week, NASA asked people on Twitter to name the seven newly discovered exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1 and, predictably, people had a mischievously fun time coming up with hilarious and weird nicknames for them.
The suggestions to NASA's challenge #7NamesFor7NewPlanets spans politics, memes, movies, and books. People have put forward the seven dwarfs, the seven hills of Rome, and the seven wonders of the ancient world. If there's seven of something somebody suggested it (even squeezing in Janice to a Friends-themed one). And a staple of public voting these days – [Blank] Mc[Blank]face – made an appearance.
Some were Fast and Furious fans and want planets be named like:
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets— Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) February 24, 2017
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast 5
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
And some were happy that new planets are 'Far' from Trump's reach:
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets— Mike Pons (@mikepons) February 24, 2017
Far from Trump1
Far from Trump2
Far from Trump3
Far from Trump4
Far from Trump5
Far from Trump6
Far from Trump7
The beloved Pluto was missed yet again!
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets— Idiocracy Rising (@TideOfFools) February 24, 2017
Pluto
Long Live Pluto
Pluto Forever
We Love Pluto
Screw You For Killing Pluto
Planet of the Keks
Pluto
Rivalry of Harry Potter and Voldemort is obviously 'Universal' So:
Tom Riddle's Diary— Alex (@the_alexb00k) February 24, 2017
Marvolo's Ring
Slytherin's Locket
Hufflepuff's Cup
Ravenclaw's Diadem
Nagini
Harry Potter#7NamesFor7NewPlanets
How can one separate F.R.I.E.N.D.S from anything? So:
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Ross, Gunther and Mike <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/7NamesFor7NewPlanets?src=hash">#7NamesFor7NewPlanets</a></p>— Abhishek Pratap (@AbhishekPrtp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AbhishekPrtp/status/834994538489880576">February 24, 2017</a></blockquote>
<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Courtesy IFLScience