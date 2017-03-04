Last week, NASA asked people on Twitter to name the seven newly discovered exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1 and, predictably, people had a mischievously fun time coming up with hilarious and weird nicknames for them.

The suggestions to NASA's challenge #7NamesFor7NewPlanets spans politics, memes, movies, and books. People have put forward the seven dwarfs, the seven hills of Rome, and the seven wonders of the ancient world. If there's seven of something somebody suggested it (even squeezing in Janice to a Friends-themed one). And a staple of public voting these days – [Blank] Mc[Blank]face – made an appearance.

Some were Fast and Furious fans and want planets be named like:

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets



The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast 5

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7 — Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) February 24, 2017





And some were happy that new planets are 'Far' from Trump's reach:

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Far from Trump1

Far from Trump2

Far from Trump3

Far from Trump4

Far from Trump5

Far from Trump6

Far from Trump7 — Mike Pons (@mikepons) February 24, 2017





The beloved Pluto was missed yet again!



#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Pluto

Long Live Pluto

Pluto Forever

We Love Pluto

Screw You For Killing Pluto

Planet of the Keks

Pluto — Idiocracy Rising (@TideOfFools) February 24, 2017





Rivalry of Harry Potter and Voldemort is obviously 'Universal' So:

Tom Riddle's Diary

Marvolo's Ring

Slytherin's Locket

Hufflepuff's Cup

Ravenclaw's Diadem

Nagini

Harry Potter#7NamesFor7NewPlanets — Alex (@the_alexb00k) February 24, 2017

How can one separate F.R.I.E.N.D.S from anything? So:



